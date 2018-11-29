Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd Sells 21,171 Shares of Hess Corp. (HES)

Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd trimmed its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,171 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at $34,368,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 170.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 804,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,564,000 after purchasing an additional 506,900 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 121.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 659,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,184,000 after purchasing an additional 361,672 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at $21,289,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hess by 1,660.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 267,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,162,000 after purchasing an additional 252,485 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HES stock opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72, a PEG ratio of 532.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. Hess had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $235,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HES. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

