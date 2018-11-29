Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 29th (ARS, BAS, BATS, BP, CWK, DHER, FME, GPOR, HFD, IMB)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 29th:

Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) had its target price trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 18 ($0.24). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €68.00 ($79.07) target price by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33). Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 575 ($7.51). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,625 ($47.37) to GBX 3,550 ($46.39). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €47.00 ($54.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €87.80 ($102.09) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price target boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 671 ($8.77). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Halfords Group (LON:HFD) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 290 ($3.79). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €53.00 ($61.63) target price by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 105 ($1.37). HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) had its price target trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 252 ($3.29). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price target trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 96 ($1.25). They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,250 ($42.47) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,250 ($42.47) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RPC Group (LON:RPC) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,120 ($14.63) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 660 ($8.62). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 880 ($11.50). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

SIG (LON:SHI) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 110 ($1.44). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) was given a €4.80 ($5.58) target price by analysts at equinet AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

