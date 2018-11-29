Investors Buy Equifax (EFX) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $109.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $50.02 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $59.09 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Equifax had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. Equifax traded down ($2.96) for the day and closed at $102.80

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price target on shares of Equifax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). Equifax had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,212,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,594,647,000 after purchasing an additional 65,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equifax by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,733 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Equifax by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 555,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Equifax by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

