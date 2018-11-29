Investors Buy Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $36.63 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $10.92 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.71 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Interpublic Group of Companies had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. Interpublic Group of Companies traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $24.35

Several research firms have issued reports on IPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

In other news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $203,001.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,562,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,519 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,696,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,839,000 after acquiring an additional 65,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,671,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896,000 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,706,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,201,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,215,000 after acquiring an additional 483,999 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/investors-buy-interpublic-group-of-companies-ipg-on-weakness.html.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.