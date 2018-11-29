Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Constellium (CSTM)

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 859 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,222% compared to the average daily volume of 65 call options.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
CSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellium from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Constellium from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.
CSTM stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Constellium has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $819.32 million, a PE ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 1.33.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
