Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on American Woodmark (AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,304 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,876% compared to the typical daily volume of 319 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on AMWD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 price target on shares of American Woodmark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of American Woodmark to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Shares of AMWD opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.12. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.13 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1,010.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

