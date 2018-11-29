Investors Sell 3M (MMM) on Strength (MMM)

Traders sold shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) on strength during trading on Thursday. $65.23 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $98.52 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.29 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, 3M had the 26th highest net out-flow for the day. 3M traded up $0.22 for the day and closed at $204.56

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $116.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

3M announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,652.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 161.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

