Investors Sell Pfizer (PFE) on Strength (PFE)

Traders sold shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on strength during trading on Thursday. $114.40 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $152.57 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.17 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Pfizer had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. Pfizer traded up $0.61 for the day and closed at $45.51

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $262.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,469,816,000 after buying an additional 6,620,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 85,032,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,747,403,000 after buying an additional 47,202,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,231,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,095,110,000 after buying an additional 2,497,736 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,881,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,053,000 after buying an additional 160,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,493,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,614,000 after buying an additional 1,126,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

