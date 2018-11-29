IQ.cash (IQ) Achieves Market Cap of $51,669.00

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Mercatox. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $51,669.00 and $196.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.02315873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00124297 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00195006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.42 or 0.08667779 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,001,919 coins and its circulating supply is 3,601,919 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash.

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

