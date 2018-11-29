Iridium Reaches Market Cap of $121,751.00 (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Iridium has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. One Iridium coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Iridium has a total market cap of $121,751.00 and $429.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.02220744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00124964 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00193411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.49 or 0.08673762 BTC.

Iridium Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 14,210,784 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official website is ird.cash. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Iridium Coin Trading

Iridium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iridium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iridium using one of the exchanges listed above.

