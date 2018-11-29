Iron Mountain (IRM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Iron Mountain have outperformed its industry over the past month. The company recently announced a new preservation project with CyArk to document and preserve Mexico City’s Palacio de Bellas Artes. Notably, strategic acquisitions, in a bid to strengthen its global footprint, will drive top-line growth in the future. Moreover, solid performance of its storage rental business also remains a positive. Further, transformation measures, including expansion of data-center and Records Management businesses augur well for long-term sustainability. However, the costs of such efforts weigh on its financials, especially as the company already has a highly leveraged balance sheet. Further, rate hike adds to its woes. In addition, the company faces stiff competition from other players that reduces its pricing power.”

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of IRM opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 110.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $578,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 35.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 84.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 70,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.