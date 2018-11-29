iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,236,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,541,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,954,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,845,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,780 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $276.63 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $254.77 and a 12-month high of $296.69.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

