iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) by 91.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,008 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PICK. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 29,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,308,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,071,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91.

