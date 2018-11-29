iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 86,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 26,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

BATS INDA opened at $33.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

