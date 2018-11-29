Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.80% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,439,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWL stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.68 and a twelve month high of $68.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/ishares-russell-top-200-etf-iwl-shares-bought-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.