iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) Stake Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 896.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 814,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $31,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $854,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,042,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 333,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

