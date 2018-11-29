istar Inc (STAR) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Buys 4,655 Shares

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $91,331.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,539,326 shares in the company, valued at $147,921,576.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 26th, Istar Inc. bought 1,406 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,924.90.

On Friday, November 23rd, Istar Inc. bought 912 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $17,501.28.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Istar Inc. bought 4,076 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $77,321.72.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Istar Inc. bought 2,455 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.41 per share, for a total transaction of $45,196.55.

On Monday, November 5th, Istar Inc. bought 4,104 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $73,995.12.

On Friday, November 2nd, Istar Inc. bought 5,854 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $105,079.30.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Istar Inc. bought 5,929 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $104,943.30.

On Monday, October 29th, Istar Inc. bought 7,137 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $125,397.09.

On Friday, October 26th, Istar Inc. bought 8,200 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $145,140.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Istar Inc. bought 3,924 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $66,315.60.

Shares of istar stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.70. 389,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,248. The company has a market capitalization of $710.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. istar Inc has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $122.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.53 million. istar had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that istar Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in istar by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in istar by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in istar by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in istar by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in istar by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 25,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

