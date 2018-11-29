Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Shares Down 31.3%

Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) dropped 31.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 13,071,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 19,662,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITUB shares. Citigroup cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Itau Unibanco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.
The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a $0.0039 dividend. This is a boost from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.39%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Itau Unibanco Company Profile (NYSE:ITUB)
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.
