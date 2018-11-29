Jack in the Box (JACK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Jack in the Box have underperformed the industry in a year’s time. Additionally, the company reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results, wherein earnings missed the consensus estimate but revenues surpassed the same. Over the past 30 days, earnings estimates for the current and next year have witnessed downward revisions, reflecting analysts’ concern on the earnings prospects. Higher costs woes linger too. Soft comps performance in the first seven quarter of first-quarter fiscal 2019 is also worrisome. However, Jack in the Box’s regular menu innovations and plans to continue focusing on improving guest experience at both brands via operational excellence are encouraging. Its premium and value offerings along with focus on breakfast menu to combat competition also bode well. Moreover, the company has been regularly rewarding its shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.”

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.27.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $83.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $75.09 and a one year high of $108.55.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.26 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.22%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $154,539.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.