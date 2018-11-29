James E. Zerkel II Sells 2,244 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Director James E. Zerkel II sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $109,237.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $50.81.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $158.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.41%. Analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.85%.

SHEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,676,000 after acquiring an additional 239,253 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 197,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 118,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 88,209 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,616,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,212,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

