James Eric Bjornholt Sells 1,866 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $134,463.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MCHP opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $104.20.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 14,030.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 95.2% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $202,000.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Nomura lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered Microchip Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $130.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.42.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.
