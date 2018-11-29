Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 17,479 ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFAD opened at $35.62 on Thursday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-purchases-shares-of-17479-proshares-msci-eafe-dividend-growers-etf-efad.html.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.