Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,424,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360,528 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sailpoint Technologies were worth $82,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 7,981 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $194,896.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 93,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $2,959,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,539,526. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIL stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.21. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Sailpoint Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.23.

Sailpoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

