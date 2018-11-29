Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,426 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.67% of Universal Health Services worth $79,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 58.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 108.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UHS. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Shares of UHS opened at $135.11 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $102.63 and a one year high of $135.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

