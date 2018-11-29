Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 13,835 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,401,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,835 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.44% of Simply Good Foods worth $85,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,889,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,919,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 10.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,016,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 99,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Simply Good Foods Co has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. CL King began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names.

