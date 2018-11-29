Jason Industries Inc (JASN) SVP Buys $19,601.96 in Stock

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) SVP Keith Alan Walz purchased 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,601.96. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $13,286.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

JASN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,291. Jason Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $52.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Jason Industries had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $145.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jason Industries Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Jason Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Jason Industries by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Jason Industries by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 243,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 72,578 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Jason Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 539,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Jason Industries by 3,571.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 734,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 714,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jason Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

