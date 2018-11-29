Jeffery Strickland Sells 2,000 Shares of Atrion Co. (ATRI) Stock

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.07, for a total transaction of $1,536,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ATRI traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $783.45. The company had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $516.85 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Atrion alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atrion by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,443,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atrion by 198.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Atrion in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atrion by 9.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atrion by 5.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/jeffery-strickland-sells-2000-shares-of-atrion-co-atri-stock.html.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.