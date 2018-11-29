Jennison Associates LLC Has $606,000 Holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,056 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 13.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 12.1% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 30,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $3,810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,739 shares in the company, valued at $39,209,853. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 15,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $6,219,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LOPE opened at $120.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52-week low of $85.14 and a 52-week high of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.31 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

