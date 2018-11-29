Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Cars.com Inc. (CARS)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter worth approximately $736,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Anavon Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter worth approximately $8,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 167.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 114,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 118.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cars.com alerts:

CARS opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.22. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.04 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARS. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Cars.com Inc. (CARS)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/jennison-associates-llc-purchases-new-position-in-cars-com-inc-cars.html.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.