Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Peabody Energy Co. (BTU)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,706 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,910 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 26,703 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,810 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,372 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,362 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $112,437.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,847.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

NYSE BTU opened at $31.41 on Thursday. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The coal producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.55). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

