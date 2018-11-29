JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,459,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,596 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.76% of JetBlue Airways worth $221,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at $29,956,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 208.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 207,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 140,372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 78.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 266,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 123.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 439,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 243,183 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $16.00 price objective on JetBlue Airways and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

In other news, EVP James G. Hnat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,334.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $38,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,351,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

