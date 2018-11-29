Jibrel Network (JNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $112,004.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $9.34 million and $112,004.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00001288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.25 or 0.02153096 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00125659 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00195629 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.30 or 0.08859717 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,100,828 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Kucoin, Coinrail, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

