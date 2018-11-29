JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

JKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on JinkoSolar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:JKS traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. 838,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $974.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.65 million. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 147,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 767,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 128,716 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 345,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 69,391 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 59,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

