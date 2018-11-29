JinkoSolar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,725 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 823% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,162 call options.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $974.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.65 million. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKS. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 26,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

