JLB & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.4% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% during the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 40.4% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 58,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2,230.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 269,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 257,990 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.89.

In other news, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $18,532,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,702 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,893 shares of company stock valued at $22,663,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “JLB & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/jlb-associates-inc-reduces-position-in-pepsico-inc-pep.html.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.