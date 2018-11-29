John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.87

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 19645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 164,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,393,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 76,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 46,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
