Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Stake Lessened by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,356,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 48,596 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $82,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,977,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,099,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,864 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,324,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $851,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,639 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $66,900,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,076,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,074,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,614,000 after acquiring an additional 704,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

JCI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.99. 48,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,367,895. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

