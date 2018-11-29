Johnson Matthey (JMAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,872.22 ($50.60).

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,980 ($38.94) on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 2,681 ($35.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,511 ($45.88).

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 109 ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 108 ($1.41) by GBX 1 ($0.01).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.25 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,072 ($40.14) per share, for a total transaction of £368.64 ($481.69). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 36 shares of company stock worth $116,928.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

