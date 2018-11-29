Joseph M. Donovan Acquires 3,000 Shares of Store Capital Corp (STOR) Stock

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $88,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

STOR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.75. 1,281,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,931. Store Capital Corp has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Store Capital by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,788,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,658,000 after buying an additional 965,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,616,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,287,000 after purchasing an additional 80,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,041,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,413,000 after purchasing an additional 951,919 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,923,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,349,000 after purchasing an additional 340,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,693,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,454 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Store Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

