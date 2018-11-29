Joseph O’toole Acquires 10,000 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Stock

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Director Joseph O’toole bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $469,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 280,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,931. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 47.66% and a net margin of 51.76%. The company had revenue of $384.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.792 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSXP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 94.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 461,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after acquiring an additional 223,853 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

