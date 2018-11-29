JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades ENAGAS S A/ADR (ENGGY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the natural gas transportation, storage, and regasification business in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines for the primary and secondary transport of gas to distribution points; and natural gas regasification services, as well as operates underground storage facilities.

