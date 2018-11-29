JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Bought by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,711,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,734,000 after buying an additional 690,308 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 126,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.49.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $110.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $374.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.96 and a 52-week high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

