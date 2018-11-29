JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,550 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,051,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,515 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 108.1% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,835,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,507 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,829.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $135,395,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.49.

JPM stock opened at $110.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.96 and a 1-year high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

