Just Eat (JE) Given New GBX 1,250 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Just Eat from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on Just Eat and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Just Eat presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 871.82 ($11.39).

JE opened at GBX 611.80 ($7.99) on Wednesday. Just Eat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 544 ($7.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 906 ($11.84).

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

