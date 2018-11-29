Kadant Inc. (KAI) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 101.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Milestone Group Inc. bought a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $112.00 target price on Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

KAI opened at $92.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.79 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.72 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

In other Kadant news, Director John M. Albertine sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $464,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,831. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $74,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,920 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

