Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (KMF) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,219 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 118.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,993 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 441,932 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 3.9% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 513,427 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 12.1% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 70,105 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 61,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the second quarter valued at $487,000.

KMF stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $15.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%.

In other Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd news, insider James C. Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

