Keane Group (FRAC) PT Set at $15.00 by Citigroup

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) has been given a $15.00 price objective by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of Keane Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keane Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

Shares of Keane Group stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.41. 3,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,016. Keane Group has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Keane Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $558.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Keane Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keane Group by 439.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Keane Group in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keane Group in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keane Group in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Keane Group in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

