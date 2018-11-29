Keller Group plc (KLR) Insider Buys £4,954.95 in Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) insider Kerry Porritt purchased 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 605 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £4,954.95 ($6,474.52).

LON KLR opened at GBX 611 ($7.98) on Thursday. Keller Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,072 ($14.01).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLR. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Keller Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 980 ($12.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 914 ($11.94) price target (down previously from GBX 1,400 ($18.29)) on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Keller Group from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Keller Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 981.80 ($12.83).

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

