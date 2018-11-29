Kemper Corp (KMPR) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 124.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.52% of Kemper worth $27,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kemper by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,793,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,666,000 after acquiring an additional 884,862 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Kemper by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Kemper by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kemper by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $41,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,428 shares in the company, valued at $787,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kemper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $74.90 on Thursday. Kemper Corp has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Kemper had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/kemper-corp-kmpr-shares-bought-by-blair-william-co-il.html.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.