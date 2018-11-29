Kemper Corp (KMPR) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 124.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.52% of Kemper worth $27,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kemper by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,793,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,666,000 after acquiring an additional 884,862 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Kemper by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Kemper by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kemper by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $41,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,428 shares in the company, valued at $787,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kemper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.
Shares of KMPR stock opened at $74.90 on Thursday. Kemper Corp has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Kemper had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.
