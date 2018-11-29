Kenon (NYSE:KEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $94.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of KEN stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Kenon has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Get Kenon alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kenon stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.39% of Kenon worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kenon (KEN) Announces Earnings Results” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/kenon-ken-announces-earnings-results.html.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.